Separate budget would usher Tamil Nadu in agriculture revolution: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The introduction of a separate budget for agriculture would usher Tamil Nadu into an agricultural revolution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said at a function held in Thanjavur on Thursday, December 30, 2021.



He also inaugurated 90 projects completed with Rs. 98.78 crores and laid the foundation for 134 projects to come up at a cost of Rs. 895 crores, distributing welfare assistance worth Rs. 238 crores to 44,525 beneficiaries.



M K Stalin said Kuruvai paddy was cultivated in 1.66 lakh acres this year in the district, which was a record in the last 48 years. He said this could be achieved due to the various steps taken by the Government including timely release of Cauvery water on June 12, the desilting of the water bodies ahead of water release and distribution of fertilizers, seeds under Kuruvai special package.



The Chief Minister also said the samba cultivation area in the district also exceeded the target of 3.13 lakh acres and 3.43 lakh acres has been brought under cultivation this year.



The Chief Minister asserted that his Government's target is to make the state lead in all development indicators.

The Chief Minister said many including the Mannargudi MLA T R B Rajaa, Food Minister R Sakkarapani were pointing out the wages for the staff of the Direct Paddy Procurement Centre (DPC) were low and had to be increased. Based on the requests the pay for the bill clerks has been increased to Rs.5,285 and that of helper and watchman has been increased to Rs. 5,218. They would also get the dearness allowance of Rs. 3,499, the Chief Minister said. He further added the wage for the loadmen at the DPCs has been increased from Rs. 3.25 per paddy bag to Rs.10 per bag. The CM said he had approved the increase before coming to Thanjavur. He urged the staff of the DPCs to serve the farmers without any quarters for complaint.



The Chief Minister said at the function 5,000 beneficiaries are being given assistance and the assistance to the remaining beneficiaries would be given at their doorsteps in two days by the officials. He said the participation of the beneficiaries in the function has been scaled down as a precaution as the COVID-19 variant has been spreading in many states and countries.



Earlier the Chief Minister visited the stalls set up at the venue where the products of Thanjavur district which got Geographical Indication (GI) tag, including the Thanjavur dolls (thalayatti bommai), Swamimalai bronze icons, Thanjavur art plates, Thriubuvanam silk sarees, Thanjavur veena, Karuppur Kalamkari paintings, Thanjavur pith (netti) work. The Chief Minister received petitions from a large number of people in the venue, on his way to the stage. After the function, the Chief Minister M K Stalin paid a surprise visit to the Saraswathi Mahal, the medieval library in Thanjavur.