This 24-hr Covid safety railway counter in Tiruchy also sells one-time-use bed sheets 

Apart from selling these one-time-use linen bed sheets, this counter on Platform No-1 also has an RT-PCR testing facility.

Published: 30th December 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

The counter in Tiruchy Railway Station's Platform Number 1 also sells one-time-use linen bed sheets.

The counter in Tiruchy Railway Station's Platform Number 1 also sells one-time-use linen bed sheets. (Photo | Express)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the coronavirus continuing to pose a threat to people, the Covid-19 essential materials counter at Tiruchy railway station has recently started selling one more product to help passengers. Apart from face masks, sanitisers and gloves, the counter is selling one-time-use linen bed sheets. As the railway has stopped giving bed sheets and blankets as a precautionary measure, several long-distance travellers are much pleased with this recently opened round-the-clock counter. Apart from selling these materials, this counter on Platform No-1 also has an RT-PCR testing facility.

"These one-time linen bed sheets are very convenient. They are charging only Rs 99 for such bed sheets, which is affordable for many passengers. The railway should also consider selling them on all-long distance trains," S Palani, a railway passenger said.

At present, this facility is available only at the Tiruchy railway station in the division. Many passengers suggested that the railways should open similar counters in more stations.

"Many people will not be carrying additional masks or sanitisers. So, such counters are a great help. But, the station should consider providing such a facility on all platforms as several passengers will not be able to come to Platform No-1. The authorities should also consider displaying the availability of such a facility on all platforms. The railways can also use the announcement system to inform passengers about the availability of RT-PCR facility and the counter," said J Rajkumar, a passenger from Thanjavur.

Surendra Babu, a passenger from Mayiladuthurai, said, "They are charging only Rs 180 for a kit that contains N95 masks, gloves, sanitisers, and one-time-use linen bed sheets. Such kits are very helpful for long-distance travellers. Another kit with a disposal mask, sanitiser and gloves is sold only for Rs 49. These kits are helpful for all passengers as they are very nominally priced."

According to sources, the railway has plans to set up similar facilities in more stations.
 

