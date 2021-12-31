Centre writes to TN, flags spike in Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, and Chennai in particular, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, saying testing, contact tracing, and surveillance should be improved in the State.

In his letter on Wednesday, Bhushan said the sudden and significant surge in cases in Chennai over the last two weeks needs to be addressed proactively to ensure Covid doesn’t spread further and there is no spike in mortality due to late detection of cases.

He also sought district-level action, including implementation of restrictions based on granular evidence. He asked the State to enhance surveillance of international travellers, send all positive samples for genome sequencing, continuously monitor hot spots, and review health infrastructure preparedness.

He also advised that immediate measures be taken to ensure enhanced testing, proactive contact tracing, testing with isolation or quarantine of infectees’ contacts, and enforcement of appropriate restrictions.

Corpn to further ramp up testing in Chennai

Bhushan also said continuous vigil must be maintained in view of the rise in cases due to events such as weddings, celebrations, and vacations. The State must closely monitor cases of influenza-like illness and respiratory distress, he added. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after inspecting the Omicron ward at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Thursday, Radhakrishnan said the corporation has sought focussed testing in hospitals, schools, colleges, market areas, and other crowded places.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said as the number of cases is on a rise even nationally, people should get tested immediately even if they have mild symptoms. He added the corporation has ramped up the testing to 25,000 tests per day from Thursday, and people in markets, and patients’ attenders in hospitals will be tested.

Schools and colleges have been told to ensure that only those who wear face masks are allowed on campus, Bedi said, and added that random tests would be conducted in hostels. The city corporation and the police have formed two enforcement teams in each zone to monitor adherence to the Covid-19 protocol. Three teams will be deployed to prevent crowding in areas where people usually gather for New Year celebrations. Shops and other establishments violating the safety protocol will be penalised.

The city corporation said it has instructed the teams to check if the protocol is being followed during celebrations at community halls and hotels. It reiterated that halls should inform the corporation advance about weddings and other gatherings.