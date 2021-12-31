Coronavirus no threat as Tiruchy airport terminal project on track for Dec 2022 completion

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as concerns are raised over the rise in Covid-19 cases delaying works, the construction of the new passenger terminal at the Tiruchy international airport, which took a hit during the earlier waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, is on track for completion by December 2022.

Senior airport officials said that they are already following strict protocols at the worksite and that their team has almost finished 69 percent of the new terminal.

This comes when during the first wave of the pandemic, the airport had taken special permission from the district administration and went ahead with some of the major terminal works by following Covid-19 safety measures. Though the airport managed some works then, the shortage of raw materials caused inconvenience.

In the second wave shortage of industrial oxygen affected the terminal’s roofing fabrication. But even during the time, the airport team kept the works going by taking up completion of the rest. Officials said this has helped them to finish about 69 percent of the terminal construction works this December.

The Omicron variant and worries about a possible third wave have now made the airport team maintain strict vigil at their worksite. Officials said that they are taking all steps to ensure that the terminal construction is completed by December 2022.

"We have about 1,200 workers in our construction site, and all these workers are fully vaccinated. If any of the workers get infected, we have an isolation facility on the site and we are also in touch with hospitals to ensure the necessary medical assistance to the affected worker," said Sree Krishna, General Manager, Projects, Airports Authority of India.

"Apart from this, we have also put in place round-the-clock service of medical professionals at the site. So, we are already following strict norms to stop the spread of Covid in our worksite. We are sure that we will complete the terminal works by December 2022."

While most workers engaged in the terminal construction are from northern India, officials said that quarantine measures are followed if the workers go to their hometown.

"We have provided every facility, including a canteen at the worksite. In fact, if they want to buy vegetables or something for the canteen, only one or two workers would go out for that. Similarly, if any worker goes to his home state for an emergency, we would put him under quarantine once he returns. We hope that these protocols will ensure Covid safety and we can manage even if there is a third wave," Sree Krishna said.