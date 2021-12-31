STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus no threat as Tiruchy airport terminal project on track for Dec 2022 completion

Senior airport officials say they are already following strict protocols at the worksite and that their team has almost finished 69 percent of the new terminal.

Published: 31st December 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Construction work underway at the new passenger terminal site of Tiruchy airport

Construction work underway at the new passenger terminal site of Tiruchy International Airport

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as concerns are raised over the rise in Covid-19 cases delaying works, the construction of the new passenger terminal at the Tiruchy international airport, which took a hit during the earlier waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, is on track for completion by December 2022.

Senior airport officials said that they are already following strict protocols at the worksite and that their team has almost finished 69 percent of the new terminal.

This comes when during the first wave of the pandemic, the airport had taken special permission from the district administration and went ahead with some of the major terminal works by following Covid-19 safety measures. Though the airport managed some works then, the shortage of raw materials caused inconvenience.

In the second wave shortage of industrial oxygen affected the terminal’s roofing fabrication. But even during the time, the airport team kept the works going by taking up completion of the rest. Officials said this has helped them to finish about 69 percent of the terminal construction works this December.

The Omicron variant and worries about a possible third wave have now made the airport team maintain strict vigil at their worksite. Officials said that they are taking all steps to ensure that the terminal construction is completed by December 2022.

"We have about 1,200 workers in our construction site, and all these workers are fully vaccinated. If any of the workers get infected, we have an isolation facility on the site and we are also in touch with hospitals to ensure the necessary medical assistance to the affected worker," said Sree Krishna, General Manager, Projects, Airports Authority of India.

"Apart from this, we have also put in place round-the-clock service of medical professionals at the site. So, we are already following strict norms to stop the spread of Covid in our worksite. We are sure that we will complete the terminal works by December 2022."

While most workers engaged in the terminal construction are from northern India, officials said that quarantine measures are followed if the workers go to their hometown.

"We have provided every facility, including a canteen at the worksite. In fact, if they want to buy vegetables or something for the canteen, only one or two workers would go out for that. Similarly, if any worker goes to his home state for an emergency, we would put him under quarantine once he returns. We hope that these protocols will ensure Covid safety and we can manage even if there is a third wave," Sree Krishna said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy International Airport new passenger terminal Covid 19 Tiruchy airport new terminal construction
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp