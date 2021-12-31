STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: TN reports 74 cases of Omicron variant on Friday; total cases rise to 120

To date, 95 international travellers were tested positive for Covid on arrival.  Omicron cases not linked to international travellers was 63.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the state rose to 120 on Friday against the 46 cases reported yesterday. While 66 persons were discharged, 52 are still under admission.

The state capital Chennai reported the highest number of Omicron cases with 95, out of which the active cases presently is 38 after 57 people were discharged from hospitals. Two Omicron cases were notified to Kerala and Puducherry.

So far, 22418 international travellers were screened by RTPCR for the Covid Omicron variant in the state. Of them, 18029 were from "at-risk" countries while 4389 were from "non-risk" countries.

Similarly, to date, 95 international travellers were tested positive for Covid on arrival.  Omicron cases not linked to international travellers was 63.

Meanwhile, with a total of 1,155 persons testing positive for Covid-19 in the state on Friday, the cumulative total rose to 27,48,045. Of the 1,155 cases, 10 had returned from abroad while 1 from West Bengal. The rest of the cases were reported within the state. Of the foreign returnees, 7 were from UAE, while 1 each from Qatar, Sri Lanka and Oman.

A press statement issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Health and Family Welfare Department, further noted that a total of 11 Covid deaths were reported on Friday. With this, the deaths due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 36,776.

The state has 321 Covid-19 testing facilities through which a total of 5,74,44,243 samples were tested.

