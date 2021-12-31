STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dowry harassment: Tamil Nadu doctor arrested for demanding cash from his wife over a decade after marriage

The 36-year-old man's wife, who filed a case against her husband before the Madras High Court, is also a doctor.

Published: 31st December 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Photo)

By Online Desk

ERODE: A doctor has been arrested by the All Women Police in Erode on charges of harassing his wife demanding dowry.

The 36-year-old man's wife, who filed a case against her husband before the Madras High Court, is also a doctor.

The couple was residing in KK Nagar in Erode. The victim Dr Divya Sarona (35), who serves with the Erode government hospital, had married S Anoop of a village near Marthandam in Kanyakumari district in 2010.
The complainant said that at the time of marriage her parents gave her husband 117 sovereign gold jewellery and Rs 32 lakh in cash as dowry. The couple has a child now. But Anoop harassed her demanding Rs 10 lakh more. Following this, the couple got separated. But Anoop refused to return her cash and jewellery.

Based on the petition filed by Divya before the high court, the court directed the police to register a case against Anoop, and subsequently, he was arrested on Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dowry Harassment Erode Madras High Court Dr Divya Sarona Dr S Anoop
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp