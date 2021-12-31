Dowry harassment: Tamil Nadu doctor arrested for demanding cash from his wife over a decade after marriage

By Online Desk

ERODE: A doctor has been arrested by the All Women Police in Erode on charges of harassing his wife demanding dowry.

The 36-year-old man's wife, who filed a case against her husband before the Madras High Court, is also a doctor.

The couple was residing in KK Nagar in Erode. The victim Dr Divya Sarona (35), who serves with the Erode government hospital, had married S Anoop of a village near Marthandam in Kanyakumari district in 2010.

The complainant said that at the time of marriage her parents gave her husband 117 sovereign gold jewellery and Rs 32 lakh in cash as dowry. The couple has a child now. But Anoop harassed her demanding Rs 10 lakh more. Following this, the couple got separated. But Anoop refused to return her cash and jewellery.

Based on the petition filed by Divya before the high court, the court directed the police to register a case against Anoop, and subsequently, he was arrested on Thursday.