No physical classes for Standards 1 to 8 till January 10 as TN extends Covid lockdown norms

Only 50 percent occupancy of seats will be allowed at a time in hotels, hostels, bakeries, and lodges.

Published: 31st December 2021 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Catch 22

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Extending the lockdown norms till January 10 in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced new restrictions with an eye on the increasing number of Covid and Omicron variant cases in the state.

The restrictions are:

1. Bar on social, cultural, and political gatherings will continue.

2. No permission for Play Schools, Nursery Schools (LKG and UKG).

3. In all schools, physical classes for Standards 1 to 8 cannot take place till January 10

4.  All exhibitions including book exhibitions are postponed.

5.  Only 50 percent occupancy of seats will be allowed at a time in hotels, hostels, bakeries, and lodges.

6.  Entertainment parks/amusement parks can function only with 50 percent of customers.

7.  Entertainment parks, restaurants, and sports activities in Gyms will be allowed only with 50 percent of customers.

8.   Gyms and yoga training centres can function only with 50 percent of customers.

9.  Only 50 percent occupancy will be allowed in metro rails while in buses all seats can be occupied.

10. Multiplex/Cinemas/Theatres will be allowed with 50 percent viewers.

11. Beauty parlours, salons, and spas can function with 50 percent of customers.

12. Indoor sports stadia can conduct sports contests with 50 percent of spectators

The following activities which were allowed already will continue with proper restrictions:

1.  Classes for Standards 9 to 12, colleges and industrial training institutes can function by adhering to standard operating procedures.

2.  No further restrictions for places of worship.

Tamil Nadu on December 31 reported 1155 cases (including 10 from passengers arriving from abroad and one a passenger from West Bengal). The Omicron case count in the state rose to 120 on the day.

TAGS
TN Lockdown COVID lockdown Omicron lockdown
