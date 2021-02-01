Pregnant woman dies after taking abortion pill in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: An eight-month pregnant woman from Manapparai in Tiruchy died after taking abortion pills without a prescription from a doctor on Sunday.

The baby also died. According to police, Murugesan (43) of Manapparai admitted his wife Sumathi (40) in the Tiruchy GH for stomach problem on Thursday last week.

On checking, a doctor found out that the patient had taken abortion pills without consultation with doctor. Since she was already eight months pregnant, consuming pills resulted in the death of the mother and fully-grown fetus. Sources said that Sumathi allegedly took the decision to abort due to mental stress. Investigation is underway.