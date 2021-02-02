Tamil Nadu conservancy worker dies days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine jab

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the death of a 40-year-old conservancy worker, who was recently administered the vaccine against Covid-19, his family members staged a sit-in protest at the Aruppukottai Government Hospital on Monday, blaming the vaccination for his death.

Manoharan from Chinnavanaickenpatti of Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi was employed as a conservancy worker at the Pudhur Village Panchayat. He had received the Covid vaccination at the Pudhur Primary Health Centre (PHC) on January 21. Following the jab, his family members said he had complained of exhaustion, nausea, fever and a few other symptoms.

His wife Ambika (33), a daily wage labourer, told The New Indian Express that Manohoran had no health issues and was healthy. The couple has five children -- two boys and three girls. She alleged that Manoharan was coerced into taking the shot. "The medical officials and those at the panchayat told him that he could not continue in his job if he did not take the vaccine," she claimed.

He had left home on Sunday morning to visit his child in Madurai. However, upon reaching the Aruppukottai New Bus Stand, he had bouts of vomiting accompanied by dizziness, said police sources. Commuters tried to help him up but he vomited blood and fell unconscious. He was rushed to Government Aruppukottai Hospital where doctors declared that he was "brought dead".

Government Aruppukottai Hospital Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Vadivel said that a postmortem examination would be performed on the victim's body, if the family consented to it.

Meanwhile, Manoharan's family members staged a sit-in protest at the hospital, seeking a postmortem examination by a special team of doctors. The examination should be videographed, they said. Alleging that the death was due to the vaccination, they demanded that State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan investigate the matter.

Their other demands included compensation for the family and a government job for a family member. Detailing her demands, Ambika petitioned the Aruppukottai police. As of Monday evening, the family had refused to accept the body. They said they would move the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.