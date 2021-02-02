STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu conservancy worker dies days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine jab

The deceased's family members staged a sit-in protest at the hospital, seeking a postmortem examination by a special team of doctors.

Published: 02nd February 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the death of a 40-year-old conservancy worker, who was recently administered the vaccine against Covid-19, his family members staged a sit-in protest at the Aruppukottai Government Hospital on Monday, blaming the vaccination for his death. 

Manoharan from Chinnavanaickenpatti of Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi was employed as a conservancy worker at the Pudhur Village Panchayat. He had received the Covid vaccination at the Pudhur Primary Health Centre (PHC) on January 21. Following the jab, his family members said he had complained of exhaustion, nausea, fever and a few other symptoms.

His wife Ambika (33), a daily wage labourer, told The New Indian Express that Manohoran had no health issues and was healthy. The couple has five children -- two boys and three girls. She alleged that Manoharan was coerced into taking the shot. "The medical officials and those at the panchayat told him that he could not continue in his job if he did not take the vaccine," she claimed. 

He had left home on Sunday morning to visit his child in Madurai. However, upon reaching the Aruppukottai New Bus Stand, he had bouts of vomiting accompanied by dizziness, said police sources. Commuters tried to help him up but he vomited blood and fell unconscious. He was rushed to Government Aruppukottai Hospital where doctors declared that he was "brought dead".

Government Aruppukottai Hospital Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Vadivel said that a postmortem examination would be performed on the victim's body, if the family consented to it.

Meanwhile, Manoharan's family members staged a sit-in protest at the hospital, seeking a postmortem examination by a special team of doctors. The examination should be videographed, they said. Alleging that the death was due to the vaccination, they demanded that State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan investigate the matter.

Their other demands included compensation for the family and a government job for a family member. Detailing her demands, Ambika petitioned the Aruppukottai police. As of Monday evening, the family had refused to accept the body. They said they would move the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp