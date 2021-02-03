ADT-54 rice variety successful in withstanding cyclone Burevi, unseasonal rain

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra claimed that the rice variety ADT-54, which was introduced in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, was successful and withstood cyclone Burevi and unseasonal rain.

The Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute (TRRI) in Aduthurai in Thanjavur district released the new variety last year.

It is said that it gives higher yield compared to usual ones and hence officials and experts have recommended it in calamity-prone areas.

"ADT-54 has given a yield of 750 grams of paddy per square meter compared to the 470 grams per square meter given by ADT-46. The crop variety did not get lodged largely despite the double whammy of Burevi cyclone and unseasonal rains. The experiment is a success and we recommend this crop variety to be

cultivated in calamity-prone conditions," Dr V Kannan, an agronomist from ICAR-KVK in Nagapattinam, told TNIE.

G Jeevanantham from Nangudi in KIlvelur has raised ADT-54 in his two-acre land and old variety ADT-46 on 20 acres.

He began his harvest on Tuesday. "I expect a yield of 45 to 50 sacks of paddy per acre from the new one and about 30 sacks from the old one," he said.

Dr M Ramasubramanian, programme coordinator of ICAR-KVK in Tiruvarur, said, "We experimented the variety in the field of one Somasuntharam in Saliperi village of Nannilam block. We got a yield of 800 grams per square meter from ADT-54 whereas we got 500 grams per square meter from Andhra Pradesh variety BPT -5204."

Officials from the Agriculture department has given thumbs up for the experiment and the new variety. "It is amazing that these crops have withstood challenges and yielded success amid crop losses across the district. The variety is surely recommendable," J Raja, an assistant agriculture officer from Kilvelur block, told TNIE.