First phase of Cauvery-Gundar linking to start soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first phase of the Cauvery-Gundar river interlinking, which is Cauvery-South Vellar link canal work, will commence soon, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday. Delivering his customary address at the State Assembly, he said that the implementation of the ‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ project had also begun with the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the Nanjai-Pugalur check dam across the Cauvery river at Rs 406 crore.

Stating that the AIADMK government had sanctioned the long-pending Athikadavu-Avinashi Lift Irrigation Scheme at a cost of Rs 1,652 crore, the Governor said, “The works are progressing rapidly and the first phase will be completed before March 2021.” The Rs 565-crore Sarabhanga Lift Irrigation Scheme, which would recharge 100 dry tanks with surplus water from Mettur dam, is also expected to be completed by March, 2021.

The Governor urged the Centre not to allow Kerala to construct any new dam across the Periyar river which would violate Supreme Court judgment. “The government requests Kerala and the Centre to quickly accord the requisite clearances for carrying out the remaining works for strengthening Mullai Periyar dam.

Stating that the negotiations at the official level for an amicable agreement on the Parambikulam Aliyar Project and other river-water issues with Kerala were progressing, the Governor added, as directed by the SC in the suit filed by Tamil Nadu, it has requested the Centre to constitute a tribunal under the provisions of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, to adjudicate the Pennaiyar River Water Dispute.

The Governor said this government would continue to staunchly protect Tamil Nadu’s interests in inter-State river issues and reiterated the government’s stance on the Mekedatu Project proposed by Karnataka, urging the Centre to reject it.