STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

First phase of Cauvery-Gundar linking to start soon

The first phase of the Cauvery-Gundar river interlinking, which is Cauvery-South Vellar link canal work, will commence soon, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery river (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first phase of the Cauvery-Gundar river interlinking, which is Cauvery-South Vellar link canal work, will commence soon, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday. Delivering his customary address at the State Assembly, he said that the implementation of the ‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ project had also begun with the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the Nanjai-Pugalur check dam across the Cauvery river at Rs 406 crore.

Stating that the AIADMK government had sanctioned the long-pending Athikadavu-Avinashi Lift Irrigation Scheme at a cost of Rs 1,652 crore, the Governor said, “The works are progressing rapidly and the first phase will be completed before March 2021.” The Rs 565-crore Sarabhanga Lift Irrigation Scheme, which would recharge 100 dry tanks with surplus water from Mettur dam, is also expected to be completed by March, 2021.

The Governor urged the Centre not to allow Kerala to construct any new dam across the Periyar river which would violate Supreme Court judgment. “The government requests Kerala and the Centre to quickly accord the requisite clearances for carrying out the remaining works for strengthening Mullai Periyar dam.

Stating that the negotiations at the official level for an amicable agreement on the Parambikulam Aliyar Project and other river-water issues with Kerala were progressing, the Governor added, as directed by the SC in the suit filed by Tamil Nadu, it has requested the Centre to constitute a tribunal under the provisions of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, to adjudicate the Pennaiyar River Water Dispute.

The Governor said this government would continue to staunchly protect Tamil Nadu’s interests in inter-State river issues and reiterated the government’s stance on the Mekedatu Project proposed by Karnataka, urging the Centre to reject it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery-Gundar river interlinking
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp