GSK Velu appointed as new Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Renowned healthcare entrepreneur, Dr GSK Velu is the new Chairperson of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Tamil Nadu State Council. Prior to this, he co-chaired the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council.

Driven by the vision to make medical technology, expertise and quality healthcare available to all, Dr Velu has been promoting high-value health technology and diagnostics offerings through his business initiatives, a release stated.

Currently, he is the Chairman and Managing Director at Neuberg Diagnostics, a global pathology brand operating in India, UAE and South Africa; Chairman and Managing Director at Trivitron Healthcare, a prominent medical technology company; Mentor & Shareholder at Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a chain of multi-specialty Hospitals; Chairman at Maxivision Eye Hospitals, a national chain of eye care super-specialty hospitals; Founder and Director at Apollo White Dental and Apollo Dialysis; and Anchor Investor at Stakeboat Capital, a private equity fund.

He is also the Honorary Consul to The Republic of Estonia in India, wherein the Honorary Consul jurisdiction states include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a release stated.