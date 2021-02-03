Musical tribute to Thyagaraja

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Musicians from all over the country on Tuesday paid homage to Saint composer Thyagaraja by rendering ‘Pancharatna Kritis’ at Tiruvaiyaru, as an ensemble.

The artistes were seated about two feet from each other, and unlike the previous festivals,the number of musicians and devotees this year was less owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

The main function of the 174th annual Aradhana festival commenced with the “Unchavriti” bhajan from Tirumanjana Veedhi, where the composer lived. Musicians carried the decorated idol of Thyagaraja to the ashramam complex, where the Aradhana was performed.