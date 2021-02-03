Photos of caste marking on free bicycles for Tamil Nadu school kids draw ire online

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A furore erupted on social media when pictures went viral showing markings of caste on free bicycles distributed at a school.

Papers were stuck on bicycles distributed at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sembanarkoil on Monday, drawing wide condemnation.

"It is unfortunate to see caste classification happening in schools. We, at Student Federation of India, vehemently condemn this," said A Amul Castro, district secretary.

The labels were in different colours, based on different castes.

"The administration should take strict action and prevent such incidents from happening again at schools," said Bhagat Singh, a representative from All India Students' Federation.

Free bicycles were also distributed at schools in neighbour villages such as Kiliyanur, Sankaranpanthal, Thillaiyadi, Thirukadaiyur, Aakur, Keezhaperumpallam and Poraiyar on Monday.

The Education Department, which earlier said that it was investigating the incident, later became unavailable for comments.

"I will personally visit the school to investigate," Collector R Lalitha said.

Later in the day, A Pugazhenthi, Chief Educational Officer from Nagapattinam, told TNIE, "The staff from the school have submitted an apology and said that it was not intentional."