Sasikala will play major role in forming 'Amma' government again in TN, says Dhinakaran

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in Madurai, Dhinakaran said that a grand reception will be given to Sasikala from Hosur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border all the way till Chennai

VK sasikala

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala discharged from Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: VK Sasikala will be returning to Tamil Nadu on February 7 and will play a major role in forming the 'Amma' government again in the state after the elections, said her nephew and AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in Madurai, Dhinakaran said that a grand reception will be given to Sasikala from Hosur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border all the way till Chennai.

He also said that from the day of her release there are 'chemical reactions' in the political arena including the urgent inauguration of Jayalalithaa's memorial. He said, "Sasikala had planned to visit late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's memorial but now it has been closed and the intention behind closing the memorial is obvious."

Responding to a question on the position of Sasikala as the General Secretary of the AIADMK, Dhinakaran stated that according to the bylaws of the party, none has the powers to remove the General Secretary who alone can call for a General Body Council meeting.

"But these people (AIADMK functionaries) had abolished the General Secretary post itself. Challenging this, she had approached the court and she will continue her legal battle to restore her position," he said.

Taking a dig at DMK President MK Stalin, Dhinakaran said that Stalin is waiting for ten years to attain power like 'the parrot that waited in vain' and his dream will not come true.

"The people of Tamil Nadu do not want the DMK to come to power and the AMMK and AIADMK cadres are committed to it."

Further, he added that the 'Amma' government will be formed again after the elections and Sasikala will play a major role in it.

Responding to a question on whether Sasikala will contest in the upcoming elections, Dhinakaran replied, "As of now there is a situation that she cannot contest in elections, but there are legal remedies and we are working on it. Let's wait for that."

