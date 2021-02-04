STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK will not be affected by Sasikala’s arrival: D Jayakumar

The minister added, “We have been saying that Sasikala’s arrival will not have any impact on the AIADMK. There is no possibility of admitting her into the party again.

Published: 04th February 2021 05:56 AM

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday reiterated that the arrival of VK Sasikala would not have any impact on the AIADMK. He added that Sasikala, being a non-member of the AIADMK, cannot claim the general secretary post.

“AIADMK bylaws are very clear that to assume a position in the party, a person has to be a member of the party for five consecutive years. Sasikala and Dhinakaran are not members of the party. So, how can they claim the general secretary post?” Jayakumar added.

Responding to the comment made by AMMK general secretary, TTV Dhinakaran, that Sasikala would be leading the AIADMK very soon, Jayakumar said, “They have launched their own political party and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

“They contested against AIADMK candidates and the Two Leaves symbol of late leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa. They also tried to freeze our symbol and topple the AIADMK government. So, no AIADMK cadre will accept his views.”

The minister added, “We have been saying that Sasikala’s arrival will not have any impact on the AIADMK. There is no possibility of admitting her into the party again. What is going on is nothing but a hype and this will not have any impact on the minds of the AIADMK cadre.” Responding to a question on the temporary closure of the Jayalalithaa memorial, Jayakumar said, “It has been closed for ongoing works on establishing museum and knowledge park.”

Comments(1)

  • j p nadda
    just focus jayakumar eye...not talking from hearts...somebody has scripted for him...may be eps or ops
    16 hours ago reply
