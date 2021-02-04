‘Classes can be held in shifts to ensure social distancing’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools that have sufficient space to ensure physical distancing can conduct full-day classes six days a week, the School Education Department said on Wednesday. The advisory comes ahead of schools reopening for classes 9 and 11 on February 8.

Smaller schools that cannot meet the mandate may divide students into two groups and conduct classes on alternate days or in shifts if the classrooms are disinfected between the shifts.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the State government, schools have been asked to ensure that no more than 25 students are seated in a class and students maintain sufficient distance between each other at all times.

Schools that have extra classrooms have been advised to ensure greater distance is maintained between students. “Schools that have sufficient space for physical distancing and enough teachers, can conduct full-day classes from Monday to Saturday,” the department has said.

Schools can also use auditoriums for classes that have more students. The school premises should be disinfected and equipped with sanitation facilities, the government said.