Muslim outfits seek action against BJP leader for insulting Prophet

By Express News Service

KARUR: Over 100 members of numerous Islamic outfits submitted petitions at the district collectorate and the office of Superintendent of Police here on Wednesday demanding strict action against BJP functionary, Kalyanaraman, for his hate speech at Mettupalayam.

In an event held on Sunday evening, Kalyanaraman had allegedly delivered a hate speech against the Islamic community and the Prophet, which provoked communal tensions between the two groups.