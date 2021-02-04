STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Politicos pay tributes to CN Annadurai

Leaders and cadres of various political parties on Wednesday paid tributes to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on the occasion of his 52nd death anniversary. 

DMK president MK Stalin along with party members paying homage to the former chief minister | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders and cadres of various political parties on Wednesday paid tributes to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on the occasion of his 52nd death anniversary. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers and AIADMK functionaries paid floral tributes at Annadurai’s memorial in Marina. 

“Anna had renamed the State to Tamil Nadu and established the two-language policy. He lived his entire life for Tamils and the Tamil language,” the Chief Minister said. Panneerselvam, too, paid rich tributes to the late leader in a tweet. 

DMK president MK Stalin along with party functionaries and hundreds of cadre took out a rally towards the mausoleum of the departed leader from the Government guest house at Walajah Road. The DMK president paid floral tributes to Annadurai and later said, “The DMK will establish the rule of Anna within three months.” 

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan urged the Union Government to take steps to honour Annadurai by conferring him with Bharat Ratna. Leaders and cadres of AMMK and MDMK also paid tribute to the departed leader.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palainswami along with other ministers and party
members paying floral tributes to CN Annadurai at Anna memorial on Wednesday

House condoles death of Doraikkannu, SPB
Chennai: The Assembly on Wednesday paid homage to former minister R Doraikkannu, playback singer SP Balasubramaniam and Adyar Cancer Institute Chairperson Dr V Shantha who passed away recently. Speaker P Dhanapal recalled their achievements and service to the people. The House also condoled the demise of 22 former members, including former opposition leader SR Radha, former minister PV Damodaran, Congress functionary D Yasodha and AMMK treasurer P Vetrivel. The members observed a minute’s silence, and P Dhanapal adjourned the House without transacting any business as a mark of respect to the departed souls. 

Action against govt staff, teachers dropped
Chennai: Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan issued a G.O on Wednesday giving effect to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s assurance to drop disciplinary proceedings and cases initiated against government employees and teachers, who were engaged in strike between January 22 and January 30. Earlier orders which directed action against the employees have also been cancelled. 

EPS, OPS expel K’taka AIADMK secretary
Chennai: AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday expelled party’s Karnataka State secretary MP Yuvaraj for anti-party activities. Yuvaraj had tried to meet VK Sasikala in Bengaluru, on Monday. Party top brass appointed former Minister KT Pachaimal as AIADMK organising secretary and Kallakurichi MLA A Prabhu as Amma Peravai joint secretary. 

