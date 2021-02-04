STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thrashed by gang, TN Dalit youth makes suicide bid as attack video goes viral

The youth, identified as G Rahul of Poondi village near Thanjavur, is being treated at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Published: 04th February 2021 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By N Ramesh 
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A Dalit youth attempted to die by suicide on Wednesday after a video of him being assaulted up by a gang of six, which included caste Hindus and Dalits, went viral. 

The youth, identified as G Rahul of Poondi village near Thanjavur, is being treated at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Ammapettai police registered a case on Thursday and detained four men for questioning. 

Rahul was reportedly working for Karnan of Konur in the sand transportation business. Karnan is also said to belong to a Dalit community. On January 31, police said that Rs 30,000 in cash went missing from Karnan's house. Karnan suspected Rahul and informed the matter to his son Lakshmanan. 

Following this, Lakshmanan, accompanied by friends, including some employed by Karnan, allegedly took Rahul to a farm field, restrained him by force and brutally assaulted him with a wooden stick. 

Rahul, who sustained internal injuries in the attack, informed his family and relatives about the incident.

According to sources, the police summoned both sides on the day the incident happened and convinced Rahul’s family not to pursue the case.  Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, one of the members of the group that assaulted Rahul allegedly shared the video of him being beaten on social media. 

Distressed by the video which had done viral, Rahul consumed poison in a bid to end his life, police said. He was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he is being treated. 

Ammapettai police on Thursday registered a case under various sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), and under provisions of the SC/ST act.  According to police, of the six persons who attacked Rahul, three are Dalits and the rest caste Hindus. The police have so far detained Vicky alias Vignesh (25), Rajadurai (24), Parthiban (25), and Sarath (24) in connection with the case. They are searching for two others.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide bid Thanjavur Dalit atrocities
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp