Thrashed by gang, TN Dalit youth makes suicide bid as attack video goes viral

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A Dalit youth attempted to die by suicide on Wednesday after a video of him being assaulted up by a gang of six, which included caste Hindus and Dalits, went viral.

The youth, identified as G Rahul of Poondi village near Thanjavur, is being treated at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Ammapettai police registered a case on Thursday and detained four men for questioning.

Rahul was reportedly working for Karnan of Konur in the sand transportation business. Karnan is also said to belong to a Dalit community. On January 31, police said that Rs 30,000 in cash went missing from Karnan's house. Karnan suspected Rahul and informed the matter to his son Lakshmanan.

Following this, Lakshmanan, accompanied by friends, including some employed by Karnan, allegedly took Rahul to a farm field, restrained him by force and brutally assaulted him with a wooden stick.

Rahul, who sustained internal injuries in the attack, informed his family and relatives about the incident.

According to sources, the police summoned both sides on the day the incident happened and convinced Rahul’s family not to pursue the case. Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, one of the members of the group that assaulted Rahul allegedly shared the video of him being beaten on social media.

Distressed by the video which had done viral, Rahul consumed poison in a bid to end his life, police said. He was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he is being treated.

Ammapettai police on Thursday registered a case under various sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), and under provisions of the SC/ST act. According to police, of the six persons who attacked Rahul, three are Dalits and the rest caste Hindus. The police have so far detained Vicky alias Vignesh (25), Rajadurai (24), Parthiban (25), and Sarath (24) in connection with the case. They are searching for two others.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)