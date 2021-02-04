STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Governor wants President to decide on remission of Perarivalan's sentence: Centre in SC

During an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had expressed displeasure over the Tamil Nadu Governor for not taking any decision on the remission plea of Perarivalan for over two years.

Published: 04th February 2021 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had opined that the President of India is the competent authority to take a decision on the remission of sentence of AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Filing an affidavit, Ministry of Home Affairs told the top court that, "Governor of Tamil Nadu considered all facts on records and after perusal of the relevant documents decided that President is the appropriate competent authority to deal with the request of remittance."

During an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had expressed displeasure over the Tamil Nadu Governor for not taking any decision on the remission plea of Perarivalan for over two years.

The bench had asked the governor to expedite his decision on the state's recommendations for the remission of sentence of the convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Perarivalan had applied to the Governor for pardon on December 30, 2015.

ALSO READ | ‘Guv to decide on release of Perarivalan in four days’

Almost three years later, in September 2018, the Supreme Court asked the Governor to decide the pardon plea as he deemed fit.  Three days after that, on September 9, 2018, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet recommended to the Governor to remit Perarivalan's sentence and release him forthwith but the Governor is yet take a call on the same. Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumpudur in May 1991.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by Perarivalan seeking release from the prison based on the recommendation made by the Tamil Nadu government. Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

On February 18, 2014, the apex court had commuted the death sentence of Perarivalan to life imprisonment on grounds of a delay of 11 years in deciding the mercy pleas by the Centre.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Thursday evening, Perarivalan's advocate K Sivakumar expressed shock over the Governor's decision and said there was no precedent for the Governor referring the remission petition under 161 of the IPC to the President. 

"The Governor took nearly 2.5 years to take action on the recommendation of the State Cabinet and now the State government should defend its decision before the Apex Court," he said.

Expressing hope that the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government will fight to uphold their rights, Sivakumar said the Chief Minister met the Governor on January 29 seeking the release of Perarivalan, however, it appears that the latter failed to inform the CM of his decision. "We will continue our fight legally and expect support from the State government," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perarivalan Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Banwarilal Purohit Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp