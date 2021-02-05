STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai man sets self ablaze, immolates woman, her mother for turning down marriage proposal  

According to the police, Bhoopalan had been in a relationship with 26-year-old Rajitha for the past few years but the relationship had ended.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man allegedly set himself ablaze and killed a woman and her mother by immolating them in Korukkupet in the early hours of Friday after she rejected his proposal of marriage.

The man was identified as Bhoopalan of Korukkupet. Bhoopalan was a B.Tech graduate who worked as a driver for a Chennai Corporation office on contract. According to the police, Bhoopalan had been in a relationship with 26-year-old Rajitha for the past few years but the relationship had ended.

"Rajitha's father, who worked in the Chennai Corporation, died recently and Rajitha got a job there on compassionate grounds. After she joined the job, her family got her engaged to another man," said a police officer. However, Bhoopalan tried to force her to marry him, which she refused. 
Police said that at 4 am on Friday, Bhoopalan went to Rajitha's house in Anand Nayaki Nagar in Korukkupet, entered the house and locked the doors. A huge argument ensued causing neighbours to knock on the doors and find out if everything was alright. At this point, police said, Bhoopalan set himself ablaze and immolated Rajitha and her 46-year-old mother Venkattama.

Neighbours, hearing the cries of the women, called for an ambulance. However, by the time help arrived all three were found charred to death. Police personnel from R.K.Nagar reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The bodies were sent to Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)
 

