Puducherry: L-G condemns for his direction on helmet rule

The L-G is reluctant to defer any longer as she has been trying since two years to implement the helmet rule strictly with much resistance from public and political parties.

Published: 05th February 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Helmet

Image used for representational purposes

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday termed the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s order of temporary putting on hold the implementation of compulsory helmet rule and collection of penalty from the violators, as an ‘irregular and illegal’ direction by the CM.

The L-G is reluctant to defer any longer as she has been trying since two years to implement the helmet rule strictly with much resistance from public and political parties. “Any message given by anyone to weaken the enforcement is not in the interest of a safe and healthy society,” she said.

Bedi said that no law enforcement agency can stall the enforcement of law in force. People need to understand that  the application of this law is in their interest.

The L-G appealed to public to adhere to the road safety rules and to cooperate with the police by wearing helmet while driving two-wheelers.  

Meanwhile as the first step, Bedi is getting the government employees to comply with wearing helmets while riding two wheelers. The Secretary (Transport) Ashok Kumar, has directed the Heads of departments to ensure compliance of the Helmet rule by their employees in their respective  departments and organisations.

