RMMC fees structure revised, students rejoice

The Health and Family Welfare Department revised the college fees for seven courses including MBBS and BDS as per the order dated on February 1.

Published: 05th February 2021 12:15 PM

Student protestors breath sigh of relief after the State government revises fees of all medical courses (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The students of Rajah Muthiah Medical College (RMMC) can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Health and Family Welfare Department revised the college fees for seven courses including MBBS and BDS as per the order dated on February 1.

The fees structures of both undergraduate and postgraduate Dental and Nursing courses of the RMMCH, Rani Meyyammai College of Nursing and Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital in Chidambaram will be at par with other government institutions.

Further, the GO also added that the RMMC,  Rani Meyyammai College of Nursing and Rajah Muthiah Dental College attached to Annamalai University will be handed over to the Health and Family Welfare Department and treated as government medical college for Cuddalore district.

As per the GO dated on February 1 – for MBBS course the fees per annum will be at Rs 13,610, for BDS yearly fees will be at Rs 11,610.

Additionally yearly fees for PG (M.D, M.S and M.D.S) courses will be at Rs 30,000, PG Diploma at Rs 20,000, B.Sc (Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy Therapy (BPT), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT)) will be at Rs 3,000 and M.Sc Nursing at Rs 5,000. The fees for Master of Physiotherapy Therapy (MPT) will be announced later.

Elaborating further, it stated that the fee structure will come after being taken over as a government institution. However, the earlier existing fees prior to taking over will not be compensated. The Director of Medical Education had been directed to take an affiliation process to bring all the recent undertaken institutions under the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Chennai immediately.

Commenting on this, a student protestor said, “We are elated and thankful for the move by the government. This will not just a help for the current students but also those coming in the future. Affordable education will also bring in students from economically weaker backgrounds. Hence, 58 days of protests turned out to be fruitful. We will also be withdrawing the protests immediately.”

