Taiwanese delegation evinces interest in investing in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A Taiwanese delegation from Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) expressed their interest in investing in Puducherry following a discussion with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday.

The team led by Ben Wang, Director General, TECC held a discussion with the Chief Minister and his team on how to promote Puducherry to attract Taiwanese investments. The administration appraised that Puducherry has an airport, seaport, and valuable human resource, industrial facilities and infrastructure, which can help to attract investment in manufacturing of IC chips for electronic vehicles.

Further, Puducherry has been known for its French enchantment and is a popular tourism destination in South India making it an ideal location for the Taiwanese to invest in the tourism industry.

Wang while speaking to the media said that they had a successful and meaningful meeting with the Chief Minister and the administration. He heard about Puducherry through one of his friends and came down here to find out the scope of investment

Wang stressed that India is still a favourable investment destination for Taiwan businessmen despite violence erupting at the Wistron Corporation in Karnataka a couple of weeks back. While emphasizing that the Taiwan government remains steadfast in its policy to forge a strong economic tie with India, Wang expressed the need for the Indian side to provide better services needed for Taiwanese investors, such as the supply of clean water and stable power, land use and infrastructure, convenience in the visa application procedure and incentive for investment.