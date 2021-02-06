AIADMK MLA donates Rs 3.16 crore to TTD for temple in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

TIRUPATI: TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) Board member and AIADMK MLA R Kumaraguru has made an offering of Rs 3.16 crore to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on Saturday.

He has requested the TTD that governs the temple to utilise the fund for the construction of a Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in his Ulundurpettai constituency in Tamil Nadu, TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

Also, the MLA handed over the documents of four acres of land for the temple, he said.

The foundation for the shrine would be laid after an auspicious date is fixed, he said adding that the MLA had, on December 25 last, too, made a donation of Rs 1 crore for the planned temple.