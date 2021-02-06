NGO alleges favouritism in Marina pushcart tenders

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based anti-corruption NGO, Arappor Iyakkam, on Friday alleged favouritism by City Corporation in awarding tenders for installation of smart vending carts for street vendors in Marina.

In a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, convenor of the NGO, Jayaram Venkatesan, has said that the buildings department of the civic body has relaxed tender pre-qualification criteria to allow bidders, who were allegedly not qualified, to become eligible.

“Experience of having supplied two orders of supplying smart carts worth 50 per cent of tender value (Rs 16.47 crore) in last five years, up to August 2020, was relaxed to the experience of one work of general fabrication for 50 per cent of tender value in last 5 years upto October 2020,” the complaint said.

Chennai Corporation has denied the allegations Speaking to Express, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the entire process is being monitored by the Madras HC and everything is in order.