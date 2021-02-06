Puducherry CM, minister ride bullock cart to protest against fuel price hike

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and PCC president AV Subramanian rode on a bullock cart to protest against the BJP government at the Centre for the hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices.

The protest rally was organised by the Youth Congress Committee on Saturday.

The rally which commenced from the AFT grounds passed through the main thoroughfares of the town. Fitted with loudspeakers, volunteers including women sat on bullock carts and shouted slogans against the BJP government.