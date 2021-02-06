Tamil Nadu Assembly passes 8 Bills, Jayalalithaa University announced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Friday passed eight Bills on various issues, including ban on online gaming, stringent punishment for crimes against women and children, and establishment of a university in the name of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Many of the Bills gave effect to earlier announcements of Chief Minister Palaniswami.

The university named after Jayalalithaa would come up in Villupuram and would begin functioning in the coming academic year. It would be set up bifurcating Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University. As per the Bill which calls for an amendment in the Indian Penal Code in its application to TN, and warrants stringent punishment for crimes against women and children, convicts in dowry-related death cases can be imprisoned for up to 10 years, instead of the earlier seven.

For crimes such as stalking women with criminal intent and for repeated violations, the jail period has been increased from five to seven years. The House also passed another Bill for handing over Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital, Raja Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, and Rani Meyyammai College of Nursing, attached to the Annamalai University, to the Government.