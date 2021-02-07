14 tonnes of artificially-ripened bananas seized
CHENNAI: Fourteen tonnes of bananas, which were ripened artificially using ethylene spray, were seized on Saturday from 25 to 30 shops in Koyambedu market following a raid by Food Safety officials.
“The use of ethylene gas is allowed to ripen bananas but traders are spraying harmful ethylene liquid on bananas. We have issued notices to the shops,” an official said.