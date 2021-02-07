Benefits of public project can't be denied due to objections on communal lines: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that benefits cannot be denied merely on the basis of objections made on communal grounds and that doing so might affect the harmony of the State, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Madurai Collector to ensure the completion of the works of a bridge for members of a Scheduled Caste community at Pottalpatti village in Uthapuram panchayat in the district.

The order was passed on a public interest litigation filed by one M Muthupandi of Pottalpatti. Muthupandi submitted that the people belonging to the SC community in Kurinji Nagar in the village are forced to take a detour to reach the bus stop on Usilampatti Elumalai Main Road.

Using an alternative route is out of the question as it is situated in a caste Hindu area, which leads to communal problems, he said.

"Though the authorities agreed to construct a bridge for us to cross the Thathankulam kanmoi and issued a work order for the same in September 2019, the caste Hindus raised objections. They have stopped the work more than three times so far," he added.

A division bench, comprising Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi, criticised the authorities for stopping the work, stating that a benefit cannot be denied on the sole ground that it is being opposed by persons belonging to some other community.

"Holding up a public project in view of objections raised on communal lines would be an unacceptable precedent," they added.

Such activities, if allowed to carry on, will further affect the harmony that prevails in the State, they further observed and issued directions for completion of the project within four months.

In case of hindrance, the officials can make use of police force, they added.