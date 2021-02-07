JACTO-GEO threatens to go on 72-hour hunger strike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of the Joint Action Council of Teachers’ Organisations - Government Employees’ Organisations (JACTO-GEO) have asked the government to accept their 10 demands, failing which, they announced that their coordinators would go on a 72-hour hunger strike starting Monday.

The strike was announced despite Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently dropping disciplinary action taken against 5,068 members of the organisation for staging protests in 2019 for various demands, including scrapping the contributory pension scheme, and disbursal of payment arrears and employee benefits.

Members of the organisation, while welcoming Palaniswami’s decision to drop the charges, said that they are forced to launch a strike as all their demands are not met. In addition to the hunger-strike in Chennai, members of the organisation have planned to hold protests in all districts. They also urged the Chief Minister to give them audience.