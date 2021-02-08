STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Did Karnataka pay Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan Rs 15 crore for Rajkumar release?

After several rounds of negotiations, which lasted 106 days, Veerappan released Rajkumar on November 13, 2000.

Published: 08th February 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Nakkheeran editor Gopal negotiating with Veerappan on Rajkumar’s release in the forests on Karnataka border in 2000.

Nakkheeran editor Gopal negotiating with Veerappan on Rajkumar’s release in the forests on Karnataka border in 2000. (File Photo | PTI)

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan had driven both the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments up the wall when he abducted Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar and held him hostage for over hundred days. Two decades later, a book written by a journalist who was part of the team that negotiated with the brigand claims that the Karnataka government had paid crores of rupees, Rs 15.22 crore to be precise, as ransom, to secure a deal.

Rajkumar was abducted from his farm house in Gajanur near Thalavadi in Tamil Nadu on the night of July 30, 2000. Rajkumar’s relatives Govindaraj, Nakesh and his assistant Nagappa were also abducted.  On behalf of the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments, a team led by Nakkheeran magazine editor, Gopal, was sent into the forest to negotiate with Veerappan. P Sivasubramaniyam, veteran journalist and author of the book, was part of the team.

After several rounds of negotiations, which lasted 106 days, Veerappan released Rajkumar on November 13, 2000. Subsequently, it was widely speculated in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that crores of rupees exchanged hands. But the Karnataka government and Rajkumar’s  family members brushed the speculations away, saying they were rumours.

On Saturday, Sivasubramaniyam released a book ‘Veerappan Vaazhnthathum Veezhnthathum (Life & Fall of Veerappan) - part two and three’ which has created ripples in the political arena. The first part of the book was released last year.

​Sivasubramaniyam, who was the first journalist to meet Veerappan and release his picture to outside world, told The New Indian Express, “People of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have every right to know the truth in this issue. Veerappan received Rs 15.22 in cash from Karnataka government to release Rajkumar. Karnataka government gave Rs 10 crores in two instalments to Veerappan through Nakkheeran Gopal. The final instalment of Rs 5.22 crore was handed over to Veerappan on November 13, 2000.”

He added, “After receiving the money, Veerappan released Rajkumar and handed him over him to DVK president, Kolathur Mani, and Tamizhar Desiya Munnani (TDM) president, P Nedumaran. A few days before the release, on November 10, 2000, Veerappan spoke with former Karnataka Chief Minister, S M Krishna, through what we believe was a satellite phone.”

According to him, Tamil Nadu government spent around Rs 10 lakh on the team towards various expenses. “At first, Veerappan demanded Rs 1,000 crore, including Rs 900 crore in gold and Rs 100 crore in cash. After several rounds negotiations, he settled for Rs 10 crore,” Sivasubramaniyam  added.  A doctor from Karnataka, namely Banu, treated Veerappan for injuries in his hand,” Sivasubramaniyam added. When contacted, Nakkheeran magazine editor Gopal denied involvement of money and said Rajkumar was released through negotiations.

“Money was not involved in Rajkumar’s release. Even Rajkumar’s family members denied this. Sivasubramaniyam is not part of our magazine now. The book is a figment of his imagination. The allegations he has levelled against me are false,” Gopal added. But Kolathur Mani told The New Indian Express, “We came to know that Veerappan received Rs 10 crore. We are not aware of the Rs 5.22 crore final settlement. We got involved in the issue after Veerappan refused to release Rajkumar even after he received money. We were not involved directly or indirectly in the money transfer.”

He added, “It is true that Dr Banu treated Veerappan. It was not a satellite phone given to Veerappan. An antenna to boost signal strength of mobile phone was taken to Veerappan’s hideout from Bangalore. We do not know whether Veerappan spoke to former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna. He might have done that, but did not speak with him in our presence.”

‘No truth to it’

“There is no truth to it. No such transaction took place. There was not even such a discussion,” said Ramalinga Reddy, who was minister for Food and Civil Supplies in the SM Krishna government in 2000 when the abduction took place. Reddy is currently one of the Working Presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan Tamil Nadu Karnataka Rajkumar
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp