GOC workshop flags off fully overhauled LHB power car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Workshop in Golden Rock, Tiruchy, has accomplished complete overhauling of LHB power car for the first time, in the Southern Railway.

Both diesel generator sets of the car were overhauled with the help of Original Equipment Manufacturers.

A thorough attention was given to electrical equipment, mechanical rolling components and air conditioning systems. Load testing was also done successfully.

Complete renewal of flooring in luggage portion, full renewal of upholsteries and complete polyurethane painting of coach exterior gave an aesthetic look to the first ever overhauled power car from this workshop.