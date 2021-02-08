'I can never be enslaved by oppression': Sasikala says she will be involved in active politics

By PTI

TIRUPATHUR: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Monday said she will involve herself in active politics following her return to Tamil Nadu after completing a four year prison term in Bengaluru in a corruption case.

In her first comments days after being discharged from a hospital in the Karnataka capital where she was treated for Covid-19, Sasikala said she was indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu but asserted she will not be cowed down by "oppression."

Asked if she would visit the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, she said "please wait and see."

ALSO READ | Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception; AIADMK says she has no link with party

"Sure, for party workers," was her response when reporters asked if she would engage in active politics, months ahead of the scheduled Assembly polls in the state.

She was on her way to Chennai from Bengaluru and briefly addressed supporters here.

"I am bound by love, to the Tamil ethos and the principles I have embarked upon. But I can never be enslaved by oppression," she told her loyalists.

Earlier, she returned to Tamil Nadu to a grand reception, days after completing her jail term in Bengaluru in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, amid indications of a confrontation with the ruling party which she once controlled.

Asked by reporters about the AIADMK ministers filing police complaint against her use of the ruling party flag on her car, she said "I think it shows their apprehension."

Responding to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai being closed for maintenance, she said "the people of Tamil Nadu know very well what all this means."

Asked about supporters' demand to "wrest control of the AIADMK," she said "I will meet you all soon. Will speak in detail then."