Return of Sasikala - Chapter 1: Opening lines of an MGR song and a wait and see 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: VK Sasikala on Monday invoked a famous MGR number to make her intention of staging a comeback to politics and the AIADMK clear. The close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa asserted she will actively participate in politics and will not 'bow down' to 'suppressive measures'.

With her supporters and cadres of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) gathering near the Nekunthi toll plaza at Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur district, Sasikala firmly ensconced in her car turned to the public address system to send her message to the media and the public.

Citing the opening lines of an MGR film song -- Anbukku naan adimai... -- she stressed she will never be cowed down.

"I will bow before love, good quality, the party cadre and the Tamil people. But I will not bow down to suppressive actions," she underlined in her first public speech after four years in the Parappana Agraharam prison following her conviction in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case.

ALSO READ | High-value assets of Sasikala's kin attached: Tamil Nadu government

She termed the AIADMK ministers, who approached the police against her for using the party flag on her car, as being 'jittery'.

Asked whether she will visit the AIADMK headquarters and regain control of the party in keeping with her supporters' wishes, Sasikala said, "Wait and see."

Referring to the Jayalalithaa memorial being closed for visitors ahead of her return to Chennai, she said, "Tamil Nadu people are well aware of what these things show."

She said she will reveal her plans shortly.

The car ferrying Sasikala that had the AIADMK flag had to wend its way through a huge gathering of supporters at quite a few places including at Ambur.