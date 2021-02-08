STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Sasikala's return spark last-minute political drama in Tamil Nadu ahead of polls?

While the opposition seems to be waiting with bated breath, the ruling dispensation has distanced itself from the erstwhile leader.

Published: 08th February 2021 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala. (File photo |EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Are we going to witness another political drama unfold as VK Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, returns to Tamil Nadu on Monday? While the opposition seems to be waiting with bated breath, the ruling dispensation has distanced itself from the erstwhile leader.

However, it will be a party atmosphere in the AMMK ranks when ‘Chinnamma’ sets foot in Tamil Nadu after two years and 10 months, but more importantly just ahead of the Assembly elections.

“We will give her a rousing welcome at 10 places from Kathipara Junction, in Guindy, where city limit begins. The reception will be given at Chellammal College, AG Church, Panagal Maligai, Thadandar Nagar, CIT Nagar, T Nagar Pondy Bazaar and Habibullah Road, where she is going to stay for a while. We expect thousands of cadre to turn up at every place. Her entry into TN would be a morale booster to our supporters, cadre and leaders,” said AMMK’s organising secretary G Senthamizhan.

Another party leader on anonymity said, “The rousing reception will not only cheer us up but also strike fear in the minds of others.

So far, around 200 wall posters and more than 1,000 flex banners have been put up.

According to party sources, Sasikala will be welcomed at at least 200 places within Tamil Nadu. Besides, in every district through which she passes, at least 200 cars will follow,” he said.

Sasikala is scheduled to leave for Chennai around 9 am and is expected to reach the TN border at around 10.30-11 am and she will reach her home around 6 pm. Veteran journalist T Kood-alarasan told The New Indian Express, “Whether her return creates an impact or not it would be the talk of the town. DMK president MK Stalin is assuming that a drama will unfold in AIADMK ranks. But we have to wait and watch,” he said.

