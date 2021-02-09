Sasikala returns to TN, seeks unity against DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/KRISHNAGIRI/TIRUPATTUR: After a gap of four years, VK Sasikala, the one-time confidante of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, returned to Tamil Nadu chanting en route the unity mantra.

“The focus must be on defeating the common political adversary (DMK),” was her message. She left for Chennai from a resort in Bengaluru — where she was under quarantine after Covid treatment — at 7.45 am, accompanied by her nephew and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. Around 2,000 police personnel were deployed along the route. After 17 hours of journey, she was in Kancheepuram at 12.30 am Tuesday.

“The kazhagam (party) has faced many trials and tribulations,” she said. “Yet, it has managed to rise again from the ashes like a phoenix. My objective is to check our common political adversary (DMK) from capturing power. To achieve that, cadre of Puratchi Thalaivar and Puratchi Thalaivi (MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa) have to function unitedly. We should not give room for the ‘divide and rule tricks’ of our political adversary. This was the wish of Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa),” she added.