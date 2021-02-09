STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will boycott elections in Puducherry till statehood granted: Rangasamy

This is the right time to agitate and demand for statehood and all parties should come forward in support of boycotting elections.

voting

Image for represenational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The idea mooted by NR Congress President and Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy, to boycott elections till statehood is conferred on Puducherry, have caught the fancy of several political parties and leaders in UT. Here are what leaders have to opine...

Discussion is required: M Kandasamy 
Welcoming the idea, Welfare minister M Kandasamy on Monday said that a discussion needs to be held with all political parties and their stand on boycotting the Assembly elections. Rangasamy has accepted that the elected government in the UT could not implement schemes as devised by them because of the stance of the Centre towards Puducherry. The elected government needs power, he said and wondered whether Rangasamy is ready to raise his voice regarding the statehood issue, Kandasamy told newsmen.
‘Better to boycott polls,’ R Siva, DMK South Convenor and Leader of the Legislature party 

DMK (South) Convener R Siva, MLA on Monday said that it is better to boycott elections till statehood is conferred on Puducherry. This is the right time to agitate and demand for statehood and all parties should come forward in support of boycotting elections. Even if a party contest elections and forms a government, it could not do anything on its own. 

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao not in support
While political parties in Puducherry are in favour of statehood, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao from the outlying region of Yanam is not in favour of it, as statehood will eliminate Yanam from Puducherry due to its geographical location bordering AP.

