Muslim youth stabbed for talking to Hindu girl in Coimbatore, police deny communal motive

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Muslim youth was stabbed on Tuesday night by two cadre of the Hindu Munnani in Ramanathapuram while talking to a Hindu girl. The attackers are absconding.

According to police, M Akil Ahamed (27) son of a SDPI functionary in Kottaimedu, was talking to a girl, believed to be his friend, near a temple around 9 pm when Karthik and Sanjay, members of Hindu Munnani, questioned their presence.

Even as Ahamed and the duo were arguing, the latter brandished sharp weapons and attacked him. Ahamed suffered injuries in his chest and thigh.

Ahamed called his friends over phone and they took him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Sources said he was treated in the outpatient ward.

Subsequently, Ahamed lodged a complaint with Ramanathapuram Police. In the complaint, he stated that his assailants questioned whether he was indulging in "love Jihad" before attacking him.

After preliminary inquiry, police registered a case under sections 307 (hurt) and 294 (B) (for reciting obscene words in public) of IPC. G Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (law & order) said, "There is no communal motive in the incident. Upon seeing the the youth speaking with a girl from their locality, the duo questioned him and it turned into a fight. Further investigation is on. We are on lookout of the accused."

An investigating officer said the girl did not say anything about the use of the word 'love jihad' as was alleged by Ahamed.