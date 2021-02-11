Kept out of iconic Marie building inauguration, miffed Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi postpones event

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The inauguration of the iconic Marie building reconstructed with World Bank funding, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed on the directions of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi after she took offence at not having been invited for the event, which had Chief Minister V Narayanasamy as the chief guest.

Bedi said the Marie building is a landmark in the history of Puducherry and 100 percent funded by the central government. This is one of the important works sanctioned by the Centre under the "Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project" (CDRRP) at a cost of 14 crore. The central government has availed a loan of Rs 3,244 crore for the CDRRP from the World Bank and released it to the UT government as a 100% grant for various works.

A serious breach of protocol has been noticed where the presence of the Lt Governor has been conveniently overlooked, she said, adding that no basic courtesies of any prior information was sent to her about this historic event. Since the Centre funded it, it is proper to invite dignitaries of the Union government for the inauguration of the building, which was also ignored, she said.

The concerned organising secretary, Dr T Arun, Project Director of the Project Implementation Agency, has been directed to correct the omission, issue a fresh invite and tender an apology. Unless he apologises, the Ministry of Home Affairs will be informed, she cautioned.

Stating that she only came to know that her name was not there when she saw the invitation card, the LG said action will be taken against Dr Arun after getting his reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the Chief Secretary. "Why did he omit the Lt Governor for such a major event," she asked.

The LG also directed all secretaries that for any inauguration which is partially or fully supported by the central government, the protocol requirements should be strictly followed. Any omission in this process will call for an explanation and action, she added. Collectors and Regional Administrative Officers concerned shall bring to the prior notice of the protocol department any such function.

It is the responsibility of all departments to send a draft invitation to the Directorate of Information and Publicity to get the invitation vetted, she added.

It may be noted that the French period Marie building, which was around 150 years old, collapsed on November 29, 2014 following heavy rains. The reconstruction was taken up in November 2017 and has been completed now.