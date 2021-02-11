Kumki twins deployed to capture tusker

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Onboard to capture wild jumbo 'Shankar' are kumki twins Vijay and Sujay. Born to Devaki at Theppakadu elephant camp in MTR on May 20, 1971, the kumkis are being maintained at the same camp along with 25 other elephants. Recently, they were brought to Gudalur Forest Division along with kumkis Kaleem, Mudumalai, Srinivas and Bomman for an operation to capture Shankar.

This is not the first time the elephant twins are roped in together for an operation, said Forest Range Officer of the elephant camp Dhayanandhan.

"A few months ago, Vijay and Sujay were engaged in capturing a wild elephant 'SI' which recently died of lung infection," he said

Referring to Sujay as a friendly elephant, he said, "The animal even allows a stranger to sit on him. His sibling Vijay is an experienced kumki and has a high demand. We will recommend Vijay and Wasim every time an operation crops up."

Sources in the department recalled how the 46-year-old Sujay was grievously injured by a 10-foot-tall wild elephant inside the Chadivayal elephant camp near Kovai Courtallam in January 2017.

"Sujay was brought to the camp to chase away the intruding wild elephants in Coimbatore Forest Division. On January 18, 2017, a giant elephant intruded into the camp by damaging the elephant proof trenches and solar fence. He then attacked Sujay before mahouts and kavadis could reach the spot and rescue the animal. In the fight, which lasted for about 15 minutes, Sujay lost his right tusk," sources added.