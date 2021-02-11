STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 481 Covid-19 cases, six deaths, vaccinates over 14,000 people

Chennai reported 146 cases, and two deaths. After 135 people were discharged, Chennai had 1,572 active cases.

Published: 11th February 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 481 Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 8,43,690 and toll to 12,402. The State also vaccinated 14,370 healthcare and frontline workers and police on the day, against a capacity to vaccinate 62,400 people.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 33 cases, nine and 29 cases respectively. Meanwhile, Ariyalur district reported no new cases, and 24 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

Five passengers, three of whom came from Saudi Arabia and one from West Bengal by air, and one passenger from Bihar who came by road, tested positive for the virus.

The State tested 55,755 samples and 55,592 people on the day. After 490 people were discharged, the State had 4,294 active cases. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, only one among the deceased had no comorbid conditions.

The patient was a 46-year-old man from Kancheepuram who tested positive for Covid on February 8 and was admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at 12.54am on February 9. He died on February 10 at 6.30am due to Covid pneumonia/respiratory failure. 

According to Health Department data, 9,345 health care workers, 2,583 frontline workers and 2,442 police received vaccines on the day. The State has vaccinated 2.11 lakh people till date.

Meanwhile Rajendra Ratnoo, the Central Nodal Officer for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for Covid response held a review meeting with State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Director of Public Health T S Selvavinayagam and Joint Director (Immunisation) Dr Vinay Kumar in Chennai on Thursday.

During the meeting, Ratnoo commented on the poor response from healthcare workers for the vaccination drive.

Although Tamil Nadu’s database of healthcare workers was large, the State only managed to achieve around 30 percent vaccination coverage among the workers, he said.

Ratnoo mentioned that vigilance needed to be stepped up at airports, ports, and hotels and the gains achieved should not be lost. He also appreciated the State’s efforts in bringing down the number of new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu.

