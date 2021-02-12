Etched in history, forever

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.

– GK Chesterton

The true hero he is, Havildar (Gunner) K Palani, a native of Kadukalur village in the district, laid down his life for the country on June 15 last during Operation Snow Leopard, launched by the Indian Army to clear Galwan valley in Ladakh of Chinese infiltrators.

And, to honour his sacrifice, his bronze bust was unveiled on Tuesday at the Allahabad cantonment in Uttar Pradesh. That's not all. The newly-built in-campus quarters of the regiment jawans has also been named after him, as 'Palani block'.

Palani is being survived by his wife P Vanathi Devi (35) and two children - son, aged 10, and daughter, aged 8. The mortal remains of the slain soldier were laid to rest with State honours at his native village on June 18.

A fortnight ago, Palani was named as one of the five recipients of Vir Chakra - India's third-highest wartime gallantry award. He was conferred with the award posthumously.

A release from the Centre, issued on January 25, stated that Havildar Palani, part of patrol 16 Bihar was given the task of establishing an observation post and had fought valiantly with the enemies despite being outnumbered and encircled.

The release added that he had sustained grievous injuries after being attacked with sharp weapons and had continued to combat and eventually sacrificed his life.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, a solatium of Rs 25 lakh and on behalf of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, a solatium of Rs 20 lakh were handed over to Palani's widow in the same month.

In September last, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, who was in Ramanathapuram district, handed over the appointment letter for a government job to Vanathi Devi.