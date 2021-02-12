Grant permanent status to temporary staff of Coimbatore Milk Producers Union: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled in favour of 11 temporary workers of Coimbatore Milk Producers Union to file criminal cases against the officials concerned if they fail to grant permanent status to them despite several court orders.

The court also directed the State to initiate prosecution against the officials if such a complaint is made.

According to the petitioner, K Perumalswamy and 10 others sought for the regularisation of their employment under Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishment (Conferment of permanent status to Workmen) Act, 1981.

Despite the authority ruling in favour of the workers, the officials in the department are yet to implement it. “It goes without saying that if any complaint is made by the petitioners, criminal action should be taken against the officers concerned and the government will have to sanction prosecution against those persons,” the judge said. The court directed the authorities to pass favourable orders on the representation of the petitioners, within two months.