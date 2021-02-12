STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Praise pours in for Tamil Semmal award winner

From a bus conductor to a writer, Muthalankurichi Kamarasu has come a long way in his life.  And, when he started following his passion, honour came calling. 

Published: 12th February 2021 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami presenting Tamil Semmal award to writer Kamarasu during a function at the Secretariat in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: From a bus conductor to a writer, Muthalankurichi Kamarasu has come a long way in his life. And, when he started following his passion, honour came calling.  Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed over Tamil Semmal award to Kamarasu during a function held at the secretariat in Chennai on February 1. 

A native of Muthalankurichi village, Kamarasu has penned 53 books including two novels. His writings focus mainly on the history of composite Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, feudal systems of Zamins, historical cities like Korkai and archaeological sites along river Thamirabarani and the spirituality associated with the river. 

One of his greatest works is the compilation of the history of 20 Zamins of Naicker rule in a book ‘Thennattu Zamingal’. The writer was instrumental in highlighting the archaeological importance of Adichanallur that finally led to the excavations in 2004-06. 

The 55-year-old writer told TNIE that since 1987, he has been writing short stories and dramas in magazines, and columns about Thamirabarani in an evening daily. “My works are largely based on the folklore of the villagers,” he said adding that he was also a part-time journalist. 

On Thursday, Sivagalai residents, headed by one Manickam, a History teacher, paid a visit to the writer and honoured him with a golden shawl in appreciation of bagging the award. They also appreciated his commendable efforts in bringing out the archaeological importance of Sivagalai in his book “Adichanallur Vazhaku Enn 13096/2017”. 

The writer was also congratulated by MLA SP Shanmuganathan, members of Kazhugumalai Tiruvaluvar Mandram, Seithunganallur police, public and traders, members of Ambasamudram Arima Sangam and Tiruchendur Arima Sangam in Thenpathu village and other Tamil forums.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Semmal award Muthalankurichi Kamarasu
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp