Praise pours in for Tamil Semmal award winner

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: From a bus conductor to a writer, Muthalankurichi Kamarasu has come a long way in his life. And, when he started following his passion, honour came calling. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed over Tamil Semmal award to Kamarasu during a function held at the secretariat in Chennai on February 1.

A native of Muthalankurichi village, Kamarasu has penned 53 books including two novels. His writings focus mainly on the history of composite Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, feudal systems of Zamins, historical cities like Korkai and archaeological sites along river Thamirabarani and the spirituality associated with the river.

One of his greatest works is the compilation of the history of 20 Zamins of Naicker rule in a book ‘Thennattu Zamingal’. The writer was instrumental in highlighting the archaeological importance of Adichanallur that finally led to the excavations in 2004-06.

The 55-year-old writer told TNIE that since 1987, he has been writing short stories and dramas in magazines, and columns about Thamirabarani in an evening daily. “My works are largely based on the folklore of the villagers,” he said adding that he was also a part-time journalist.

On Thursday, Sivagalai residents, headed by one Manickam, a History teacher, paid a visit to the writer and honoured him with a golden shawl in appreciation of bagging the award. They also appreciated his commendable efforts in bringing out the archaeological importance of Sivagalai in his book “Adichanallur Vazhaku Enn 13096/2017”.

The writer was also congratulated by MLA SP Shanmuganathan, members of Kazhugumalai Tiruvaluvar Mandram, Seithunganallur police, public and traders, members of Ambasamudram Arima Sangam and Tiruchendur Arima Sangam in Thenpathu village and other Tamil forums.