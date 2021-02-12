STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Valluvar brings down fuel cost in this Karur petrol pump

It is unclear if governments or international markets can bring down the cost of petrol, which has been skyrocketing for the past several weeks.

Image used for representational purpose

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: It is unclear if governments or international markets can bring down the cost of petrol, which has been skyrocketing for the past several weeks. But, if you are a resident of Karur, knowing the Thirukkural by-heart may save you some money.

A petrol pump owner here has put up an interesting offer for his customers — if their children can recite 20 couplets, 1 litre petrol will be given free; 10 couplets and get half a litre free.

The idea, a brainchild of K Sengukuttuvan, MD of Valluvar Education Institutions and Valluvar Group of Companies in Karur, intends to motivate children to learn and understand the importance of Thirukkural. It has found a solid response among parents as they have been enthusiastically motivating their children to learn the couplets.

Now get free fuel for Thirukkural recitation

The fuel is being given at the Valluvar Agencies’ fuel station at Malaikovilur near Aravakurichi. Speaking to Express, Sengukuttuvan explains why he started this offer. “Thirukkural is a treasure-chest filled with knowledge. We kick-started the initiative about a month ago, on Thiruvalluvar Day (January 15), as in the recent times, there has been a drastic decrease of interest among children to read and learn the couplets. This needs to change.

Technology gets updated at regular intervals, but Thirukkural remains constant.” According to the offer, children studying in classes 1 to 12 can recite the couplets and get free fuel for their parents. Children can take part multiple times, but must recite different couplets each time. Apart from fuel, the children are also gifted with a Thirukkural pen that has the couplets engraved on it.

“Till now, around 50 children have recited and received free fuel for their parents’ vehicles. The scheme is on till April 30,” says Sengukuttuvan. Prithika, a class 8 student studying in Malaikovilur Government Panchayat Union Middle School, said: “I love Thirukkural a lot and have been learning it since a very young age. Soon, I told my father about it, and recited 10 couplets and got half-a-litre petrol.”

‘To motivate youngsters’
According to the offer, children studying in classes 1 to 12 can recite the couplets and get free fuel for their parents. Children can take part multiple times, but must recite different couplets each time.

