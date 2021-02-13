19 tiger deaths reported in Tamil Nadu in last three years, nine under scrutiny

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported 19 tiger deaths in the last three years of which nine are under scrutiny including the infamous poisoning deaths at Pollachi in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) last year.

The data was presented by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo in Parliament replying to a question on the large number of wild animal deaths.

In all, India has lost a staggering 303 tigers since 2018, of which 109 are deemed natural, seven unnatural but not attributed to poaching (includes tigers which died due to accidents, were eliminated in conflict events etc), 55 from poaching, 27 from seizures and 105 deaths are still under scrutiny.

Of the total 19 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu, nine are currently under scrutiny. In comparison, Madhya Pradesh has reported the highest number of tiger deaths with 88, followed by Maharashtra with 55 and Karnataka with 39.

When contacted, a senior forest official told The New Indian Express that there was no conclusive evidence to establish a poaching angle to the two tiger deaths at Pollachi in April last year. The post mortem of the felines revealed the cause of death to be the consumption of a poisoned boar. The carcass of the half-eaten boar was found along with the carcasses of the tiger and forest officials at that time had ruled out poaching as the cause of death. "The deaths are still under scrutiny," the official said.

There was also a mysterious death of a tigress in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in November last year. The carcass was found near Achakarai in the Singara Forest Range with no visible external injury marks. This was also a suspected case of poisoning. MTR officials had saved two tiger cubs in the vicinity of the carcass.

Another forest official confesses that investigation in these cases has been slow. "We cannot rule out poaching being the cause. There was an intelligence input from Delhi that a large poaching gang from a tribe from North India had camped in and around the Nilgiris. They were photographed and tracked, but were smart enough to give the slip to officials," he said.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised on the deployment plan of the Elite Force, which was announced on the floor of the assembly in May 2018. Two units of the elite force had undergone extensive training to meet emergencies like sudden incidence of smuggling, encroachment, major fire and human-wildlife conflict etc. "On these occasions, a need arises for immediate support from a well trained and well equipped force which is on standby," the Government Order dated August 20, 2018 reads.

However, despite the rise in human-animal conflict in the state and a series of elephant deaths being reported under unusual circumstances, the elite force hasn't been put to proper use.

Meanwhile, the Union minister told Parliament that 37 elephant deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in last three years, which is factually incorrect. In reply to an RTI filed by animal activist Antony Rubin Clement, the Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests said 85 elephants died in 2020 alone, while a staggering 476 have died in the state in the last five years.