CM to launch TNSTC ‘driving range’ in Madurai, Dindigul soon

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is set to inaugurate TNSTC’s ‘driving range’ at Melur and Dindigul soon through video-conference. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked the States to set up driving range to build up the public transport system in the nation and teach driving to learners.

The 2.62 acre riving range in Madurai district was set up at Melur at the cost of Rs 49.50 lakh on December 29, 2020. Similarly, the two acre range at Dindigul was set up at the cost of Rs 47,89,908 on February 8. TNSTC is also planning to set up driving range at Virudhunagar and Theni soon.

Madurai Region Managing Director of TNSTC M A Murugesan said drivers would be taught basic driving skills. “The drivers would be trained on how to make a difficult turning on restricted roads, how to take U-turn, on left and right steering, sharp turns and negotiating roundabout, to educate drivers on proper methods of reversing and turning, lane changing, lane selection and lane discipline, 3 point turn, S-Shaped, 8-Shaped Bend,” he said.

He said that driving range would be utilized by the RTOs while accessing the performance of the drivers who applied for heavy vehicle licence. “Three CCTV cameras have been set up in the area to enhance the performance of the drivers. Also, it would be helpful to conduct induction course for drivers of heavy motor vehicles, to conduct orientation training courses for drivers who are in service,” he added.

Govt sanctions renovation of Cauvery sub-basin

Chennai: The State government has provided administrative sanction for extension, renovation and modernisation of the irrigation system in the Cauvery Sub Basin in 31 packages at a total estimated cost of Rs 3,159.20 crore, with NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance loan of Rs 2,978.78 crore and State share of Rs 180.42 crore. Out of the State share, Rs 5 crore has been released for the current financial year. The G.O. issued in this regard said the project was initially planned to be executed in 33 packages at a cost of Rs 3,384 crore and already, the government had sanctioned administrative sanction for two packages to be implemented at a cost of Rs 224.80 crore.