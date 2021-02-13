STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM to launch TNSTC ‘driving range’ in Madurai, Dindigul soon

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is set to inaugurate TNSTC’s ‘driving range’ at Melur and Dindigul soon through video-conference.

Published: 13th February 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami  (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is set to inaugurate TNSTC’s ‘driving range’ at Melur and Dindigul soon through video-conference. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked the States to set up driving range to build up the public transport system in the nation and teach driving to learners.

The 2.62 acre riving range in Madurai district was set up at Melur at the cost of Rs 49.50 lakh on December 29, 2020. Similarly, the two acre range at Dindigul was set up at the cost of Rs 47,89,908 on February 8. TNSTC is also planning to set up driving range at Virudhunagar and Theni soon.  

Madurai Region Managing Director of TNSTC M A Murugesan said drivers would be taught basic driving skills. “The drivers would be trained on how to make a difficult turning on restricted roads, how to take U-turn, on left and right steering, sharp turns and negotiating roundabout, to educate drivers on proper methods of reversing and turning, lane changing, lane selection and lane discipline, 3 point turn, S-Shaped, 8-Shaped Bend,” he said.

He said that driving range would be utilized by the RTOs while accessing the performance of the drivers who applied for heavy vehicle licence. “Three CCTV cameras have been set up in the area to enhance the performance of the drivers. Also, it would be helpful to conduct induction course for drivers of heavy motor vehicles, to conduct orientation training courses for drivers who are in service,” he added.

Govt sanctions renovation of Cauvery sub-basin
Chennai: The State government has provided administrative sanction for extension, renovation and modernisation of the irrigation system in the Cauvery Sub Basin in 31 packages at a total estimated cost of Rs 3,159.20 crore, with NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance loan of Rs 2,978.78 crore and State share of Rs 180.42 crore. Out of the State share, Rs 5 crore has been released for the current financial year. The G.O. issued in this regard said the project was initially planned to be executed in 33 packages at a cost of Rs 3,384 crore and already, the government had sanctioned administrative sanction for two packages to be implemented at a cost of Rs 224.80 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami TNSTC Madurai Dindigul
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp