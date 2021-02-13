DMDK cadre upbeat as Vijayakant hoists party flag

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long interval, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam president Vijayakant on Friday made public appearance and waved to party cadre. He visited the party headquarters in Koyambedu and hoisted the DMDK flag on the occasion of the party’s 21st flag day.

Vijayakant waved to the cadre before and after hoisting the flag, much to the joy of supporters who were seeing him active after nearly nine months. His appearance has provided the cadre a much needed morale-booster ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.